Donald Wisner Sr.

Donald Eugene Wisner Sr., 91, of Myersville, passed into eternal rest and joined his loving wife of 69 years, Etta Mae (Baker) Wisner, on July 3, 2021.
Born in Walkersville on Dec. 4, 1929, he was a son of the late Charles Samuel and Goldie May Stone Wisner.
Donald was raised and worked on the family farm in Walkersville and Frederick. He delivered groceries for D.C. Winebrenner, and drove his Rio truck for Pony Express and Halls Transportation. He also delivered fuel oil for Southern States until his retirement. He then worked for Jenkins Motors for 18 years as a parts runner.
He was an avid bowler, and a fan of the Washington Redskins and the Baltimore Orioles, and he loved going to tractor pulls.
He was a member of the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville, where he sang in the choir, served as lifetime deacon, and was a church treasurer for over 20 years.
He was preceded in death by a son, Donald “Pat” Wisner Jr.; son-in-law, Michael Willard; brothers, Charles and Paul Wisner; sisters-in-law, Catherine and Joan Wisner; and brother-in-law, Russell Brown.
He is survived by one daughter, Lois Willard, and a daughter-in-law, Charlotte Wisner, both of Myersville; sister, Ruby (Wisner) Brown; sisters-in-law, Mildred Wisner, Evelyn Haines and Patsy Baker; six grandchildren, Amy (John) Burwell, Michael (Emily) Willard, Holly (Justin) Brashears, Scott (Carla) Wisner, Josh Willard and Becky (James) Green; six great-grandchildren, Morgan Howell, Casey and Zack Willard, Sara and Avery Burwell, and Maggie Brashears; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, 31 E. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 9 from the Harmony Church of the Brethren, 3924 Brethren Church Road, Myersville. Rev. Leon Yoder will officiate. Interment will be made in the Harmony Church of the Brethren, Myersville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Church of the Brethren Cemetery Fund.