Donald Zigler

Donald Richard Zigler, age 80, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and formerly of Taneytown, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at UPMC Hanover (Hanover General Hospital). Born July 8, 1941, in Broadway, Virgnia, he was the son of the late Ward H. and Miriam Miller Zigler. He was the husband of LaRue Devilbiss Zigler, his wife of 61 years.
Don was a 1959 graduate of Frederick High School. He was employed for 40 years with Potomac Edison of Taneytown and Frederick. He was a lifetime member of BPOE of Frederick, Maryland, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 2226 of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, and the Moose Lodge of Mercersburg, Pennsylvania. Don enjoyed golfing and was a member of the South Carolina Hackers Golf Club. He also enjoyed family cookouts and gatherings, traveling, cruises and summer months of leisure in their mobile home at Saunderosa Park, Mercersburg, Pennsylvania.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by sons, Mark Zigler and wife Cathy, of Belleville, Pennsylvania, and Jeffrey Zigler and wife Jodi, of York, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Kara Jolitz and husband Dan, Justin Zigler and fianceé Paige, and Daniel Zigler; stepgrandchildren, Tiffany Luckey and husband Matt, Justin Myers and wife Beth, Kelsey Myers Elliott and husband Todd, Adam Bury and Ryan Bury; and sisters, Mae Cleveland, of Tallahassee, Florida, and Rachel Zigler, of Frederick, Maryland. He was the uncle of 15 nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by brothers, Ward L., Harold C. and David L. Zigler.
A celebration of life will be scheduled by the family for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to James M Stockman Cancer Institute, 1562 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702 and/or University of Maryland School of Dentistry, 650 West Baltimore St. Suite No. 1401, Baltimore, MD 21201.
