Donna Brown

Donna Lee Brown, 73, who resided at North Hampton Nursing Home in Frederick, originally from Mount Airy, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020.
Born on March 17, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Elizabeth Gue Brown Harrison. Donna was a very sweet and kind person, and loved her nieces and nephews very much.
She is survived by her sister, Debra Barneski (Doug) with whom she lived for many years and their children, Kati (Chris) Simms and Jeffrey (Kristen) of Mount Airy; her brother, Ray (Margie) and their son, Craig (Sarah) Harrison of West Palm Beach, Florida; her sister, Betty Mae Brown Rigler Clark of Stewartstown, PA and her children, Steve (Nina), Terry (Gary), Kenny (Jane) and Vicki (Mark). She is also survived by her great-niece, Lydiana; great-nephews, Troydon, Everett, Evander which whom she loved so dearly; and many other great-nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Way Station in Frederick for many years, and she had many friends. She was also a member at Prospect United Methodist Church in Mount Airy.
She was predeceased by her brother, Paul W Brown Jr.; and a nephew, Bryan Alex Harrison. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be sent to Prospect Cemetery, Post Office Box 1001, Mount Airy, Maryland, 21771.
Arrangements made by Molesworth Williams Funeral Home in Damascus. Condolences can be shared at https://www.molesworthwilliams.com.