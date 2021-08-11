Donna Burnsteel

Mrs. Donna Anna Burnsteel, 81, of Thurmont, passed away Aug. 8, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Harvey Lee Burnsteel, her husband of 61 years, whom she met when they were 8 years old.
Born March 6, 1940, in Abington, Pennsylvania, Donna was the daughter of the late Richard and Adeline Bolster. Donna graduated from William Tennent High School in Warminster, Pennsylvania, class of 1958. Donna was a hard worker and held many jobs while traveling the world with Harvey in the Army — from the Dixie Corporation to secretary of George Seitz Elementary School. In 1981, she began work as a secretary at Booz Allen & Hamilton, where she remained for 28 years. During that time, she served in positions of increasing responsibility and authority, including the position as life support coordinator for overseas staff in a major security assistance program. Donna was extremely dedicated and proud of her work, and she loved the people with whom she interacted and supported. Donna retired in 2008 and promptly began caring for her grandsons and pursuing her passions. Donna was an avid quilter who did beautiful work. Her mother-in-law taught her to “never put anything down with a mistake; fix it and save it for another day.” Donna was described as a “woman whose life was woven into fabric.” She was a member of Piecemakers Quilter’s Club, where she had many friends and proudly made Quilts of Valor for veterans. She also enjoyed tending to her orchids and flower gardens. She loved vacationing at the beach and watching professional tennis and football. Donna was a fighter, a woman of courage. She set an example for others to follow in how she dealt with adversity: with grace. She was much loved and will be missed by all who knew her!
In addition to her loving husband, Mrs. Burnsteel is survived by two children, Cindy Burnsteel and husband Alvaro Contreras, and Kevin Burnsteel and wife Carrie Burnsteel; two brothers, Richard Bolster Jr. and wife Carol Bolster, and John Bolster; five grandchildren, Travis Whitney, Pablo Burnsteel, Alexander Contreras, Nikolas Contreras and Gabriel Contreras; special dear friends, Ellen Soltys and Nina Sargaco; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Bolster; and her son, Keith Burnsteel.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 16, 2021, at Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, 208 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Donna Burnsteel to: University of Maryland Baltimore Foundation, Oral Head and Neck Cancer Research Fund, 220 Arch St., 13th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201, or online at www.medschool.umaryland.edu/headneckres.