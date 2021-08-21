Donna Covell

Donna Jean Covell, 69, of Clear Spring, Maryland, lost her battle with cancer Aug. 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of 50 years to Jonathan “Jack” Covell. Born in Frederick July 30, 1952, she was a daughter of the late William and Dorothy May Werking.
Donna was a graduate of Frederick High School, class of 1970. She was employed by the Montgomery County government in the finance department, where she retired in 2003. She enjoyed spending time with her family and many friends. She loved caring for her grandchildren, dancing, shopping, baking cookies, playing cards, watching the Hallmark Channel and game shows. She also enjoyed camping with her friends, Buck and Barb Buchanan.
Surviving in addition to her husband are her daughters, Carrie DeLauter and David Buchanan, and Jennifer Voltaggio and Bryan; her loving grandchildren, Paige Brooks and Charlie, Derek DeLauter, and Thacher, Piper and Ever Voltaggio; and siblings, Sharon Federline, Cyndy Fisher, David Werking, Ronald Werking and Brian Werking. She will also be remembered by special friend, Kitty Mancuso; sister-in-law, Jean Rhinehart and Ed; and brother-in-law, Tom Covell and Iedge. She was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Harrison Brooks; and her beloved dog, Peanut.
A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The family will receive friends at the funeral home two hours prior to services. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: harryjfoundation.org.