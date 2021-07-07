Donna Fogle Fisher, 90, of Thurmont, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glade Valley Center in Walkersville. She was the wife of the late Ralph V. Fisher, who preceded her in death in 2004. Born on Dec. 25, 1930, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Fogle and Bertha (Rice) Fogle.
She was a 1947 graduate of Walkersville High School and a 1951 graduate of Hood College, Frederick, Maryland.
Mrs. Fisher was a teacher for Frederick County Public Schools, and she and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in Walkersville for many years. Donna was a member of Graceham Moravian Church, where she taught Sunday school, was active in the Women’s Fellowship, a member of the Caring Team, and was the prayer chain coordinator. She was a member of the Glade Valley Grange, and loved reading novels, writing poetry, and flower gardening in her relaxing time. She enjoyed travelling and sightseeing with her family, especially with her husband and her sister.
Donna is survived by her children, Joy Perry and husband Wayne of Catonsville, Jack Fisher of Bethesda, David Fisher and wife Rhonda of Cascade, Ernest Fisher and wife Judy of Emmitsburg and Ricky Fisher of Washington state; eight grandchildren, Alan, Jonathan, Thomas, Robert, Benjamin, Jennifer, Eric and Levi; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, LaRue F. Ott of Florida; a niece, Kim Keller, and great-niece, Tiena Ellis; and her foster children, Ronald Lease Jr., Donna Jean Reed and Darlene Mills. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Kane Nagy; a sister, Ernestine Fogle; and a foster child, Hazel Baker.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm on Friday, July 9 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, Maryland. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m. at Graceham Moravian Church, with Pastor Jeff Gehris officiating. The service will be recorded and available for livestream viewing at www.gracehammoravian.org. Interment will be at Graceham Moravian Cemetery immediately following the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Graceham Moravian Church, 8231-A Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.