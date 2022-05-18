Donna Jean Summers

Donna Jean ‘Sis’ (Grossnickle) Summers, 56, of Middletown, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022, peacefully at her home. She proved just how strong she was as she fought and battled hard against ovarian cancer for the last 5 1/2 years.
Born Sept. 9, 1965, Donna was the daughter of the late Gene and Sarah (Miller) Grossnickle. She was the oldest of two children.
Donna graduated from Middletown High School in 1983.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Donna is survived by her son, Shannon Summers; and grandson, Erik Summers. She is also survived by her brother, Mike Grossnickle; sister-in-law, Stephanie Shafer; and four nephews, Timmy (Jessica) Grossnickle, Clay (Bailey) Grossnickle, and Connor and Vinnie Grossman.
A heartfelt thanks is extended to all the staff at Frederick Health and especially to Frederick Health Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frederick Health Hospice and the American Cancer Society.
The family will hold a private service at a later date and time.