Donna Lee Amoroso, 79, of Clarksburg, Maryland, passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Francis Amoroso, her husband of 46 years. She was born Aug. 23, 1942, in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the daughter of the late Clarence Oliver and Helen Virginia Crown. She was known as “Cookie” to many of her family and friends. She was a graduate of Gaithersburg High School, class of 1960. She had a 38-year career with the Departments of Energy and Commerce (NOAA). She enjoyed many years of RV camping with the family. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling, reading, doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an enthusiastic spectator at the grandchildren’s sporting and musical events.
She will be greatly missed by her three children and their families, Karen Earp and her husband Chuck, Michael King and his wife Martha, and Michael Andrew Amoroso. She had four grandchildren, Micah King, Kailee Earp, Delaney Earp and Mariel King, who were the delight of her life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and siblings, Thomas Crown, David Crown, Aubrey Crown, William Crown and Betty Lou Kimball. She is survived by her brother, Gerald Crown; her children; grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Cedarbrook Community Church, 23700 Stringtown Road in Clarksburg, Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 13 at 11 a.m. Messages of condolence may be offered at barberfhlaytonsville.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Donna Lee Amoroso.