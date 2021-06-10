Donna L. Puffenbarger, age 65, of Damascus, Maryland, died Sunday, June 6 2021, at Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.
Born June 3, 1956, in Bethesda, she is the daughter of Florence Foster, of Gaithersburg, and the late Joseph Alvin Foster.
Donna graduated from Gaithersburg High School in 1974 and was a secretary for Montgomery County Public Schools.
Besides her mother, she is survived by a brother, Dave Foster (Leesa).
She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph A. Foster; and grandparents, Clarence E. and Anna L. Payne.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at Molesworth-Williams Funeral Home, 26401 Ridge Road, Damascus, MD 20872. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 11, at the funeral home. A mask or adequate face covering is still required inside the building. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville.
