Donna Jean McMurdo, formerly of Frostburg and Mount Airy, died Friday, May 6, 2022.
Born Nov. 23, 1936, she was the wife of Daniel J. McMurdo Sr. for 58 years; and beloved by her daughter, Tammie A. McMurdo-Cogswell and husband Neal; her son, Daniel J. McMurdo Jr. and wife Rose; her grandchildren, Julia E. Suthard and husband Chris, Jesse E. McMurdo, Allison A. Cogswell, and Michelle M. Dillon and husband Bill; and her great-grandchildren, Joey, Julianna, and Jemma Suthard. She is also survived by her brother, Benjamin Myers and wife Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
A private family funeral will be held. Durst Funeral Home of Frostburg, Maryland, is handling the arrangements. Inurnment will be at Frostburg Memorial Park.