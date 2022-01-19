Donna Munday

Donna Jean (Ketterman) Munday, 55, of Hagerstown, MD passed away January 15, 2022 after a short illness in Meritus Hospital in Hagerstown.
She was a proud member of the Frederick Apostolic Lighthouse Church Rev. L. Allen Cosner. She was the wife of Vincent A. Munday for 19 wonderful years. She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family and church family. She was the daughter of the late Larry R. Ketterman Sr. and Shirley J. Adams (Ronnie) of Waynesboro, PA, and the daughter in law of Martin Munday and the late Cora Munday.
She is survived by her children, Chrystal M. Mangold (Rodney) of Smithsburg, David W. Morgan Jr. (Andrea) of Walkersville, Amanda D. Smith (Richard) of Hagerstown, and Jennifer M. Munday of Hagerstown; 15 grandchildren; her siblings, Larry R. Ketterman (Deborah) of Waynesboro, Greg Ketterman (Bev) of Waynesboro, and Brenda Hoff (Sam) of Florida.
She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Harry and Dorthy Ketterman; maternal grandparents, Coy and Lannie Greer; nephew, Larry R. Ketterman III; uncles, Henrey and Jerry Ketterman; and Joan Ketterman.
Services will be held Thursday January 20, 2022 at The Frederick Apostolic Lighthouse Church, 7857 Gambrill Park Rd. Frederick, MD 21702. Family will be accepting friends and family members 6-7 PM followed by the service beginning at 7PM. Graveside will be held on Friday January 21, 2022 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy Frederick, MD 21701 at 10AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations for the funeral expenses can be made to the church or family in Donna’s name.