Donna Rice, 86, of Hagerstown, MD, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Fahrney-Keedy Home and Village. Born Wednesday, Oct. 11, 1933, in Olney, MD, she was the daughter of the late Harlan W. Rinehart and the late Grace Elizabeth (Morningstar) Rinehart. She graduated from North Hagerstown High School in 1951. She then received her Bachelor’s degree from Towson State Teacher’s College in 1955 and her Master’s degree from Frostburg State University in 1960. Donna retired in 1985 after 25 years of teaching 3rd grade at Smithsburg Elementary School. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher, developed a tutoring program and served on the church council and several other committees. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Gamma, the National Educational Association, the Maryland Retired Teacher’s Association, and Washington County Retired Teacher’s Association. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Charles Edward Rice; daughters, Sharon Angela Rice of Swanton, MD, and Sandy R. Jones of Stafford, VA; brother, Richard D. Rinehart, of Hagerstown, MD; sister, Linda L. Spunich, of Charles Town, WV; three grandchildren, Andrew R. Nesler, Jennifer N. Jones, and Daniel A. Jones; and three great-granddaughters, Carolyn N. Mercer, Alexa S. Nesler, and Alyssa M. Salters. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North Hagerstown, MD, with the Rev. Terry W. Culler officiating. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul’s Free Lutheran Church, 21513 Leitersburg Smithsburg Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com.