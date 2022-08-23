Doran Cunningham

Doran Ray Cunningham, 73, of Charles Town, West Virginia, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Jefferson Medical Center in Ranson, West Virginia.
Born Dec. 13, 1948, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Harvey Edward Cunningham and Wilma Crowe Cunningham.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served in Vietnam.
He retired from Bechtel as a field engineer, with 35 years of service.
Doran thoroughly enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and loved his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of seven years, Sheila, at home; one daughter, Kristen Swadley and husband, Steve, of Mount Airy, Maryland; one son, Jason Cunningham and wife Charla, of Valrico, Florida; one brother, Delvyn Cunningham and wife Lois; one aunt, Alice Rembold and husband Edgar; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one stepson, Shawn Bender; and one brother, Merwyn Cunningham.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, West Virginia. Interment will follow in Edge Hill Cemetery in Charles Town, West Virginia.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022.