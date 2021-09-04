Doris Bailey

Doris M. Bailey, age 91, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Kent Hospital in Warwick, Rhode Island. On Jan. 12, 1930, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, Doris May was born the daughter to the late Herbert and Evelyn (Gilmore) Bailey.
Doris received her physical education degree from Boston University and her master’s degree from Russell Sage College. She began her career at the former Lockwood High School in Warwick, and she retired as an associate professor emerita of physical education at Hood College in Frederick, Maryland. When she began at Hood in 1961, her colleagues quickly turned friends and ultimately became another family to her.
During World War II, she was a member of the United States’ Air Force civilian auxiliary group, the Civil Air Patrol. She was a woman ahead of her times and was always ready for a challenge or an adventure. She would often inject her physical education background in fun activities with her nieces and nephews. They would do all sorts of crafts at the cabin in Maine as well as receive lessons in boating, swimming, tennis and cross-country skiing. She was also passionate about music and was a director of the Warwick Central Baptist Church choir as well as high school, college, community and senior choruses.
In her 91 years, she grew to be a wonderful person. Her love will live on in her two sisters, Marion Kingsbury, of Washington, New Jersey, and Constance Warren, of East Greenwich, Rhode Island; her six nieces and nephews, Janet Matulis, James Kingsbury, David Kingsbury, Andrew Kingsbury, Lynn Jacavone (Michael) and Susan Mahoney (Tom); and 14 grandnieces and grandnephews. She will also be missed by her Hood College family, and her dear friends Bonnie, Betsy, Mary and several others who enjoyed her company.
At her own request, all services will be private. To memorialize Doris, donations may be made to Hood College: Office of Institutional Advancement, 401 Rosemont Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 (payable to Hood College) or online at https://secure.hood.edu/makeagift/ Remembrances may be shared at www.carpenterjenks.com.