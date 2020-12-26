Doris Christianson

Doris Elizabeth Christianson, 98, died peacefully with family at Tidewell Hospice on Dec. 15, 2020 in Bradenton, Florida. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Forrest (Chris) Christianson in November of 1989. Doris was also predeceased by four sisters, Adeline, Arley, Mabel and Marriane and one brother Luverne. Doris is survived by four children, Paul Christianson of Chicago, Illinois, Dr. Ron Christianson (Veronica) of Green Bay, WI, Ranae Pierre-Bez (Alain) of Scottsdale, AZ and Sue Christianson, (Bill) of Bradenton, Florida. Doris is also survived by five grandchildren, Conner Christianson of Madison, Wisconsin, Jared Christianson (Mariah) of Green Bay, WI, Elisa and Julia Hatton of Green Bay, Wisconsin and Dr. Alexandra Pierre-Bez of Cave Creek, AZ. and one great grandchild, Henry Christianson of Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Born on June 13, 1922 at Minnesota Lake, MN, Doris was a daughter of Bertha and Frank Kluender. Doris grew up on a rural farm in Minnesota and has shared many stories of her early years. Some of those stories included going to school in a horse and buggy and once walking to school in a blizzard only to find that no one else was there.
Doris married Forrest after the war on April 23, 1946 and resided in Keister, Minnesota. She attended secretarial school and worked until 1955 when she had twins while living near Chicago, Ill. She always said that was when the real work began.
Doris lived many places after leaving Minnesota due to her husband’s employment including Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and North Carolina. She called Frederick her home as she lived there for 50 years. Doris was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick and when younger she volunteered her time to support the church and in recent years belonged to a church Bible group.
Doris traveled many places throughout her life and shared these adventures of going to 37 countries with friends and family. Doris was an avid bowler and participated in league up until age 95 at Terrace Lanes. She was also very fond of her three grand pets Scooter, Chester and Casey, who lived with her.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, P.A. in Frederick, Md. Burial services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on the same day at Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pa., the Rev. Douglas P. Jones, will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church, 31 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.