Doris Damuth

Mrs. Doris L. Damuth, age 89, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 17, 2022. She was the wife of the late Robert Damuth, who passed in 2003.
Born March 8, 1933, in Frederick County, Doris was the daughter of the late Raymond and Annabelle Ecker Baltzell. She worked for Eveready Co., Shockley VW and Frederick County Public Schools, and she was a longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Doris was a life member of the AMVETS Post 2 Ladies Auxiliary, and a supporter of the Korean War Veterans Association and the Moose Club of Frederick.