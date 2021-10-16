Doris Davis

Doris E. Davis, 84, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 64 years, Blaine W. Davis (Tom); son, Patrick (Maureen); and granddaughter, Kelly. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael (1957-2019). She was the sister of the late Effie Sanders and half-siblings Mary Lou Gebhart, Frances Weishaar, Carol Witherow, Jimmy Gastley and the late Lois Dick, Shirley Knapp and Bill Remsburg.
She was an active resident of College Park for nearly 55 years. She was a recipient of the Jack Perry award in 2019, and she was proud of her 44 years of service to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 11007 Montgomery Road, Beltsville, MD 20705, with a viewing taking place from 9-10 a.m. Interment is private. Donations may be made to www.stjosephbeltsville.org/foodpantry. Arrangements are by www.borgwardtfuneralhome.com.