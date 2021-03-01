Doris Dougherty

Mrs. Doris Nunemaker Dougherty, 87, of Thurmont, passed away on Feb. 25, 2021 at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald Paul “Bud” Dougherty Sr. Born on April 4, 1933, she was the daughter of the late John Robert Nunemaker and Mary Louise (Sweeney) Nunemaker.
Doris was a member of Thurmont High School Class of 1952 and a longtime member of Graceham Moravian Church. She was employed with Moore Business Forms for many years retiring in 1994. She was very proud of her hometown of Thurmont and was actively involved in many social and civic organizations. Doris enjoyed traveling to NASCAR races and watching Orioles baseball games with Bud and son Donnie. In more recent years, she enjoyed attending Alumni banquets, class and church dinners, community festivals, gospel sings at Mountain Gate Family Restaurant, basketball games at Mount St. Mary’s and Ag related activities. She proudly funded the Sunday In Memory of Program on WTHU.
Doris is survived by her siblings: Janice Waneta Powell, Sarah Stambaugh and husband Sam, Barbara Smith and husband Smitty, Pat Flohr and husband Dave, Jack Nunemaker and wife Nancy; sisters-in-law Stella Nunemaker, and Bev Nunemaker as well as many nieces and nephews. She also will be remembered by her companion, Rodman Myers and many special friends including Mary Fogle, Renee Rousseau and Donna Fisher.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Donald “Don” Paul Dougherty, Jr., siblings: Betty Shafer, Virginia Knott, James Nunemaker, Charles Nunemaker; brothers-in-law Calvin Shafer; Allen Knott, Buddy Powell, John Dougherty, Bud Kline and Howard Schildt; sisters-in-law: Mildred Nunemaker, Vivian Kline, Virginia Schildt.
Doris was always the life of the party and everyone loved to be around her. She lived life to the fullest and will forever be remembered for her kindness and incredible generosity. Doris will truly be missed by all.
The family will receive friends on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main St., Thurmont, and again on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home. The family invites those who wish to attend a graveside service to arrive at Blue Ridge Cemetery by 11:30 a.m. The procession will arrive shortly thereafter.
The service will be livestreamed to those unable to attend. Please visit the following link to join in the service: https://vimeo.com/event/743268.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Donald P. Dougherty, Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o The Community Foundation of Frederick County, 312 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Frederickcountygives.org or Graceham Moravian Church, 8231 Rocky Ridge Road, Thurmont, MD 21788.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.