Doris Felton

The gentle soul of Doris Louise (Simpson) Felton, 89, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 11, 2020 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland.
Born February 5, 1931 in Frederick, she was the daughter of Homer R. Simpson and Eva (Bowersox) Simpson. She was united in marriage for 64 years to the late John G. Felton. Doris was also preceded in death by her sister, Joyce (Simpson) Landers.
Doris graduated from Frederick High School, class of 1948, and attended Hood College, graduating in 1952. She earned a Master’s degree in Music Education through Towson University.
Doris began her teaching career in 1952 with Frederick County Public Schools. Over the span of 44 years she taught music to students at Middletown, Emmitsburg, Elm Street Elementary, and Valley Elementary in Jefferson. After retiring in 1996, she would often cross paths with former students who remembered her fondly.
Also in 1952, Doris became principal organist of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick. After 46 years of devoted service, she retired from this position in 1998. Still, she continued to sing with the choir, and to participate in church activities and bible studies until her health no longer allowed. Calvary Church honored her dedicated service with a wonderful tribute ceremony.
Doris was a generous, selfless, thoughtful, patient and kind person throughout her life. Her faith and perseverance gave her the strength to overcome the adversities she had to bear.
She made many friends. She truly loved keeping in touch and gathering with family, fellow teachers, church family, and dear neighborhood friends.
Together, John and Doris enjoyed pastimes such as taking long drives through their beloved Frederick County countryside, eating out and meeting with new and old friends at the Barbara Fritchie restaurant and the Avalon in Mt. Pleasant, observing nature, and listening to music. They particularly loved having neighborhood friends gather on their front porch on warm summer evenings.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Felton and her husband Brady Clair, as well as “Cousin Bill,” more formally known as the Reverend Dr. William Simpson, and his wife Peg, of Massachusetts, along with numerous extended family members.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at Frederick Health Hospital, Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center, Montevue Assisted Living, Dr. Martha Pierce, Dr. Rohan Rengen, Home Instead, and countless others for their compassionate care.
Foremost, our thanks go to Doris and John’s neighborhood “family” for their exceptional continuing help and support, and to the very special people at Calvary United Methodist Church.
A memorial service for Doris will be scheduled at a later date due to current restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the “Organ Fund” of Calvary United Methodist Church, or a charity of choice. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.
In closing, the family would like to convey what an honor, joy and privilege it has been to have such a beautiful spirit grace our lives. “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:23
