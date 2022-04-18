Doris Hood

Doris Marie Hood, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Frederick Health, surrounded by her family.
Born Feb. 16, 1949, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles Sr. and Dorothy (Holt) Smith. She grew up the youngest of five children and attended Frederick High School, shortly thereafter she met her husband, Paul Hood. They were married for 49 and a half years, most of which in their home in Walkersville, where they raised three sons and two grandchildren. She worshiped and volunteered with the Salvation Army both in her youth and later in life participating with her grandchildren. Doris was a devoted stay-at-home mother until 1992 when she began working as a manager at Walkersville Video. Her greatest happiness came from taking care of others every day — her parents, her children and grandchildren, or just the stranger passing by who needed a smile. She was a selfless ray of sunshine.
Doris will be missed by all who knew her, but we find comfort knowing she is at eternal peace. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Paul Hood Jr., Eric Hood and wife Emily, and Andrew Hood; her grandchildren, Elizabeth Hood, Paul Hood III, Bella Hood, Chase Hood, Camden Hood and Carson Hood; her siblings, Shirley Ford, Charles Smith Jr. and wife Marty, Betty Miller and husband, Charles; numerous nieces and nephews; and her family dog, Toby.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the ICU team at Frederick Health, especially to Nurses Colleen and Lindsay who showed Doris and her family exceptional care.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow immediately after the funeral service at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Doris’s name to the Salvation Army, 223 W. 5th St., Frederick, MD 21701.
