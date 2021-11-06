Doris Huber

Doris Jean Strouth Huber, 76, of Union Bridge, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4 at her home. She was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Marion, Virginia, the daughter of the late Bradley and Katherine Strouth.
Jean attended Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring with the graduating class of 1963. She then worked for C&P Telephone and Montgomery Ward. Later in life, Jean was a dedicated caregiver to her mother and two brothers, David and John.
Her home was always ornately decorated to celebrate the seasons and holidays. Known as “Mommom,” she would often host large Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, with many jostling for first dibs of her tasty potato filling dish. She was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Denny; son, James and wife Jeannemarie, of Union Bridge; daughters, Tricia Grandstaff and husband Bill, of Mount Airy, and Denise Huber (John), of Sabillasville; stepsons, Dennis Mueller and Tim Mueller; grandchildren, Jason White (Gina), Jessica Cline (Chris), Justin Grandstaff, James Grandstaff (Kim), Rachel Allison (Timothy) and Davey Allison (Maddie); great-grandchildren, Ashley Cline, Jackson White, Ella White, Kaylee Parsley, Wyatt Parsley, Addison Parsley, Emori Parsley and Landon Allison; siblings, James, Sam (Diane), David, and Bob (Shirley); brother-in-law, Gary McLaughlin; her former husband, Lewis A. (Butch) White; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Sherman, Kathy, John, Jimmy and Peggy.
A visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. 15 North), Frederick, where a funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens at the same address.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, Maryland, 21701.