Doris Jean Adams Sizemore, age 71, went to heaven on July 17, 2022.
Doris was born Sept. 16, 1950, in Frederick, Maryland. She was raised in Point of Rocks, Maryland, and graduated from Brunswick High School (Maryland). Doris and Robert Sizemore were married for 53 years. She lived in Lucketts and Leesburg, Virginia, for many years before retiring and moving to North Carolina in 2019.
Doris worked in the housekeeping department for Loudoun Hospital Center for more than 50 years. She was the most kind-hearted and caring woman. She helped everyone in any way she could. Doris was a great cook and baker. She loved to bake applesauce cakes and cookies every Christmas, and they were gifts for many she knew. She will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.
Doris was predeceased by her father, James Edward Adams; mother, Maryland Virginia Adams; brother, Thomas Adams; and sisters-in-law, Joan and Pam Adams. Doris’ surviving family include husband, Robert Sizemore; daughters, Michele Godbey and Melody Wilson; sister, Charlotte Rhodes; brothers, James Edward Adams Jr., Ronnie Adams, Floyd Adams and David Adams; grandchildren, Justin Erickson, Danielle Erickson and Carson Godbey; great-granddaughter, Nyla Rose Erickson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.