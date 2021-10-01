Doris Jeanne Roderuck Flanigan, 87, of Rocky Ridge, died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at Kline Hospice House surrounded by family.
Born Jan. 3, 1934, in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late G. Edger and M. Hazel (Hedges) Roderuck and was raised on the family dairy farm. She was a member of 4-H while growing up and proudly served as Frederick County Farm Bureau Queen in 1950.
A 1952 graduate of Walkersville High School, she graduated from the Frederick Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1955.
Doris was a member of Glade United Church of Christ in Walkersville, where she helped for many years with the spring and fall church suppers working the cake table.
She was a farm wife for 25 years and supported her daughters through their many 4-H and FFA activities. After her daughters were grown, Doris returned to the nursing field and was a charge nurse at Citizen Nursing Home in Frederick for 16 years before retiring. She kept in touch with her nursing classmates and co-workers.
She loved traveling to Iowa to see her sister, daughters and grandkids. She loved watching her grandchildren show their 4-H projects at county and state fairs and being there for graduations and special events.
Doris enjoyed sewing, music, gardening, reading, crafts, watching Maryland basketball games and attending class reunions.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Flanigan, of Rocky Ridge, Susan Greubel (Craig), of Lacona, Iowa, and Margaret Klemme (Paul), of Coralville, Iowa; five grandchildren, Abby (Phil Hamilton), Alex (Miranda), Tori (Drew Reynolds), Elizabeth Klemme, and Gabrielle Klemme; and two great-grandchildren, Nellie Hamilton and Mila June Reynolds.
Doris was predeceased by her former husband, Allen L. Flanigan, who died in 2005; her sisters, Margaret Roderuck, Charlotte E. Roderuck, Florence K. Garst and Catherine H. Shriver; and her brother, Harold Roderuck.
The family extends special thanks to the staff at Kline Hospice House of Mount Airy, Maryland, and Autumn Lake at Glade Valley Nursing Home in Walkersville.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave., Walkersville.
Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 from Glade United Church of Christ, 21 Fulton Ave., Walkersville.
Interment will follow in Glade Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glade United Church of Christ, Walkersville; or to Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com