Doris Kathleen Renn, 92, of Adamstown, Maryland, passed on March 15, 2022. Born Aug. 3, 1929, to the late Lester E. and Grace (Wright) Hine. She was the beloved wife to the late William Meredith Renn.
Having graduated from Frederick High School, she would take her first job at Acadia Insurance. Doris would later work for the United State Postal Service until her retirement 30 years later. She also worked a farm with her husband, handling dairy and beef cattle as well as various crops.
She is survived by her daughter, Dawn Shankle; special friend, Dick Shankle; and numerous other nieces, nephews and dear friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her son-in-law, Garry Shankle; and her sister, Marie Baumgardner.
Family and friends can gather at the FSK Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market Street, Frederick, MD 21701, at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, for a graveside service. Pastor Chad Weddle will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Adamstown Community Church, P.O. Box 184 Adamstown, MD 21710.
Online condolences can be offered at keeneybasford.com.