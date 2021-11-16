Doris Lee Ashenfelter, 91, of Frederick, Maryland, went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 13, 2021, while rehabilitating at Citizen’s Care & Rehabilitation Center in Frederick. She was the wife of the late Richard B. Ashenfelter Sr., who died in December 1998, having been married for 45 years. Doris lived independently and overcame episodes of pneumonia in late 2019, early 2020 and later in 2020. Amazingly, she was also diagnosed with cancer in 2020 and survived months of chemotherapy and weeks of radiation treatment. She was declared cancer free in the summer of 2021 but required rehabilitation because of those treatments. It was during this period that Doris was restricted to bed and eventually gave up to the Lord. Her body was failing, but her mind remained 100 percent sharp.
Born Doris Lee Warner on March 26, 1930, in New Windsor, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Alton A.T. Williar Sr. and H. Ruth Warner Williar. Doris graduated from New Windsor High School, class of 1947, where she was a straight-A student and athlete, having competed in basketball and softball. Out of high school, Doris began work as an administrative assistant in the new company known as the Heifer Project Committee. That company is now known as Heifer International and provides numerous services for the poor around the world. Later, Doris relocated to Frederick with her parents. She worked during holiday peak seasons for W&W Poultry, a downtown Frederick company founded and operated for several decades by her father and her mother’s brother, Sterling Warner, of Lewistown. She would also be found working in women’s fashion sales at Bennett’s Department Store and also at Kemp’s, both in downtown Frederick. After marrying Richard Sr. in 1953, Doris and her husband lived in Norristown, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore, Maryland, before returning to Frederick, where she and her husband would own and operate the Midway Esso/Exxon gas station on U.S. Route 15 in Hansonville for 35 years. Additionally, Doris operated the vending service branch of their business. She also operated the Aunt Lucy Ham Sandwich food stand along old U.S. Route 15 and later at the gas station in the early 1960s.
Doris was a beacon of light for grace and unselfish dedication to others. Doris was a lifelong member of the Frederick Church of the Brethren, where she would donate countless hours in the kitchen during events at the church and with the Women’s Guild known as the Dorcas Circle. Doris actively participated in and planned school trips and PTA events while her children attended Lewistown Elementary School. Doris was actively involved with Cub Scout Pack 797 out of Lewistown for well over a decade, and she was honored by Cub Scouts of America with an Award of Merit for outstanding service. Doris was an avid and accomplished duckpin bowler and served as treasurer for the Walkersville After Lunch Bunch for over 45 years. She bowled well into her 80s. After her husband’s death, Doris joined the Frederick Rainbow Belles, a social group for widows, and served as event coordinator for many years until the group was forced to stop due to COVID-19 restrictions. During the Great Frederick Fair, Doris’ father was the coordinator for the poultry exhibit. Doris would work the week by assisting in the maintenance, judging and awards during the Fair. Apart from these organizations, Doris could be seen volunteering at many other events and giving a helping hand to countless others.
Doris loved to do crafts. At most all of these events, Doris would personally create party favors, gift baskets, decorations, etc. Doris believed that if she made one person enjoy the event just a little bit more, it was worth her time. Doris was also an avid animal lover. She routinely took in countless stray dogs and cats over the years to mesh with her own selected dogs and cats. Not a night went by where she did not put out food and water for an assortment of feral cats, who then shared their bounty with opossums, skunks, raccoons and other wild animals that would venture to her back door.
Doris was an avid sports enthusiast and loved camping and the beach. In addition to her high school sports participation, she would roller skate three nights a week in Taneytown and surrounds. It was there that she met her husband and eventually married him after he returned from the front lines of the Korean War. During those years, Doris was also an avid ice hockey fan, often going to Hershey to see the Bears play. Her years in Baltimore led to her devotion to the Baltimore Orioles and Baltimore Colts. Doris was more than a casual listener or game watcher. She knew the X’s and O’s and the strategy for success. While she mourned the Colts’ move from Baltimore, she welcomed the Ravens. Doris followed the Redskins closely, as well as seldom missing the weekend PGA events on TV. In addition to her own routing interests, Doris would be seen at most all of her son’s basketball, baseball and football games at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School along with summer league baseball games in and around Frederick.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Richard Sr. in 1998; by her sisters, Rose Marie Williar Powell, of Mountaindale, in 2016 and B. Faye Williar Krantz, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, in 2012; by her brothers, Alton A.T. Williar, Jr., of Frederick, in 1971, and J. Ross Williar, of Taneytown, in 2017. Doris was also predeceased by a grandson, Derek Lawyer, of Springfield, Missouri, in 2020.
Doris is survived by daughter, Deborah L. Ashenfelter Lawyer (TJHS ’73) and husband Doug; and granddaughter Heather Lawyer, all of Rutledge, Tennessee; great-granddaughter, as well as Lillian Lawyer, age 8, and great-grandson, Maddox Lawyer, age 2, both of Springfield, Missouri. Doris is also survived by son, Richard B. Ashenfelter Jr., Esq. (TJHS ’74) of Malvern, Pennsylvania;granddaughter, Holli Ashenfelter, Bend, Oregon; and grandson, Richard B. Ashenfelter III and wife Gena Jiang, of Boston, Massachusetts. Doris also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews and relatives in Frederick/Carroll counties and in the Orlando/Tampa Bay area, along with many close friends and acquaintances. The family is particularly grateful to nieces Wendy Krantz Drum and Bonnie Powell Frey, both of Middletown, and to their respective families, for their steadfast support of Doris during her illnesses and rehabilitation, and for their unconditional love and support of Doris during her lifetime.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Thursday, Nov. 18, from 7 -9 p.m., and on Friday, Nov. 19, from 3-5 p.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home on Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, Maryland. Funeral services will be held at the Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, Maryland, on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Paul Mundey will officiate the service. Interment will be immediately after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Doris’ honor to a charity of your choice. Doris’ favorite charities included Shriner’s Hospital For Children, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and local food banks.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.