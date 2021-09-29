Doris M. Hough

Doris Marie Hough, 90, of Dickerson passed away Sept. 26, 2021.
She was the loving wife of the late Jack Hough.
Born Jan. 19, 1931, in Dickerson, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late William G. and Betty E. (Harding) Warfield.
Doris is survived by her son, Mike (Eleanor), of Adamstown; one daughter, Sue (Mike), of Jefferson; three grandchildren, Walter Hough, Amy Cole (Tony) and Zach Helmick (Alyson); one great-granddaughter, Jaden; and one sister, Betty Warfield Dunlap.
Doris was preceded in death by one son, Mark; and 12 brothers and sisters.
Doris retired from Montgomery County Public Schools after 32 years of driving a school bus. She was also a server/manager at Comus Inn for many years. While doing those two jobs, she and her late husband owned and operated Comus Orchard.
The family will be receiving friends Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Hilton Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m., 22111 Beallsville Road, Barnesville, Maryland. A graveside service will follow at Monocacy Cemetery, 19801 W Hunter Road, Beallsville, MD 20839.