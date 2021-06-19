Doris McGaha

Mrs. Doris Alice McGaha, 83, of Frederick, Maryland, peacefully departed from her physical body on May 25, 2021, while in her sleep. She was the wife of Ronald Wayne McGaha of Frederick.
Born Oct. 18, 1937, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Perry Hartwell Shorb and Edith Irene (Sickle) Shorb. Doris attended Frederick High School, where she was a majorette. She worked several jobs in her lifetime, one being at animal control in the 1950s. She saved many dogs’ and cats’ lives by going the extra mile to find homes for them, but her main job was housewife and mother.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. McGaha is survived by her daughter, Rhonda Jayne (McGaha) Russo and husband Joe of Frederick; her grandson, Eric Michael McGaha and wife Tiny (Wright) of Middletown; two sisters, Audrey (Shorb) DeGrange of Sykesville, and Cindy (Shorb) Knott of Boyds; nieces and nephews, John L. Burdette Jr., Frank Burdette and Debbie (Toms) Albright, Kenneth McGaha, Cindy McGaha, Frank McGaha and Michele McGaha; and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews; her in-laws, Earl McGaha and wife Gloria of Frederick, Patsy McGaha of Myersville, Willa McGaha of Knoxville, Maryland, and Betty Shorb of Thurmont; and many other relatives from this area, as well as Texas and Oklahoma. She is also survived by beloved pets, BoJo and Misty (both dogs), and Kimba her cat. She will be greeted by Tippy, Bobo, JoJo and her many predeceased pets from her past, as well as those that she has helped throughout her lifetime.
Doris will be remembered by special friends and neighbors, Janice Larkin, Marguerite and Dick Damuth, Meldina (Gaynor) Dietz and America (Ami) Hernandez (her home health care giver), as well as Randall Simpson. She was preceded in death by her son, James (Jim) David Engel; her sister, Betty Lou (Shorb) Burdette; her brother, Kenneth Perry Shorb; brothers-in-law, Merhle (Moe) DeGrange, Eric Toms, Frank Knott, Robert McGaha, Melvin Myers and his wife, Iatrice, Eugene McGaha; a niece, Sharon Myers; two nephews, Butch Myers and Greg Conley; and by lifelong friends, Robert (Bobby) Gue and Carol Gaynor.
A memorial celebration will take place on Saturday, June 26 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fountain Rock Nature Center, 8511 Nature Center Place, Walkersville, MD 21793. Memorial donations can be made in her name at any animal rescue of your choosing.