Doris Pope

Mrs. Doris Jean Pope, 71, of Frederick, passed away on August 26, 2021 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living. She was the loving wife of Jeffrey Pope, who passed in 2018.
Born in Montgomery County, Doris was the daughter of Gene Foster of Adamstown, MD and the late Geraldine Foster. Doris provided daycare services at her home and later worked at other daycare facilities until she retired in 2015. Doris enjoyed camping trips with her husband, as well as gardening and scrapbooking. She was a very social person even into her later years in assisted living, participating in activities at Spring Arbor.
In addition to her father, Doris is survived by two children, Michele Beckley and Timothy Pope & wife Jessica; three sisters, Brenda Foster, Nancy West and Wanda Peterson; a sister-in-law, Judy Barnard; seven grandchildren, Jordan Beckley, Abby Pope, Tyler Pope, Taylor Beckley, Jacob Pope, Dylan Beckley and Anna Pope; a great-grandson, Carter Pope, and several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives. In addition to her mother, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Billy Foster.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 — 10:00 AM on Friday, September 3rd at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 10:00 AM. Doris had said she did not want a “morbid funeral”; casual, colorful attire is encouraged. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Flowers are welcome.