Doris Ann Bridges Remines, 77, of Mount Airy, died peacefully on January 18, 2021, at Doey’s House in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Dorothy Groomes and James Bridges. She was the wife of the late Earl Mike Remines.
Doris was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed going to lunch with friends, shopping, traveling and spending time with her lifelong friend, Carol Wagner.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Amanda Remines Ensor and son-in-law Dave Ensor, of Hagerstown; two granddaughters, Alexandra Chaney Craig, of Taneytown and Addisyn Ensor, of Hagerstown; and one stepgrandson, Aiden Ensor of Hagerstown.
Doris is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends that were very dear to her.
She was predeceased by daughter, Elaine Carla Chaney; son, Earl Mike Remines II; grandson, Brandon Earl Chaney; and stepfather, Gilbert Groomes.
Doris graciously donated her body to the State of Maryland Anatomy Board for research. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.