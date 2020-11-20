Doris Thompson

Doris Lorraine Haller Thompson, age 89, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.
She was born April 20, 1931, in Frederick, Maryland, the daughter of Clarence and Charlotte Fogle Haller.
She and her husband James have six children. She was a homemaker all her life until she and James retired from farming. After retirement, she worked for the Frederick County Courthouse for 11 years.
In addition to her husband of 72 years, James Roy Thompson II, she is survived by her children, James R. Thompson III (Nancy), David E. Thompson (Juanita Hamilton), Franklin E. Thompson (Pam), William E. Thompson (Carole), Cheryl L. Hubbard and Carol V. Dutrow (Charlie); grandchildren, James Thompson IV (Michelle), Lori Greifzu (John), Matt Thompson, Russell Thompson, Travis Thompson (Melissa), Crystal Thompson, Frank Thompson, Jr. (Billie Jo), Charlotte Brewster (Pete), Philip Thompson, Jarrod Thompson (Kate), Carly Price (Shane), Bob Forder, George Forder (Kim), Jackie Guttenplan Hubbard, Hannah Dutrow and Cait Dutrow; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers, David Haller (Kristi) and Steve Haller (Jane); sisters-in-law, Mildred (Boots) Brashears and Rose Haller; brother and sisters-in-law, John and Betty Thompson, Nancy and Roger Wicks, and Ronald and Julia Thompson; as well as numerous extended family.
Doris is predeceased by her brother, Carol Haller; brother-in-law, Gene Brashears; brother and sister-in-law, Lewis and Elsie Thompson; and son-in-law, Alan Guttenplan.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Nancy Wicks for the care that she has given over the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital or the American Diabetes Association.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were handled by the Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.