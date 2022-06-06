Doris Wiles

Doris L. Perkins-Wiles, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Falling Waters, West Virginia, on Friday, June 3, 2022. She was born in Frederick on February 16, 1932, and was the daughter of Howard T. Perkins and Edith Staub Perkins.
Doris was a farmer and homemaker. She enjoyed being outside in the yard and planting flowers. Doris was a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who raised her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doris was an avid fan of professional wrestling, the Baltimore Orioles and the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Doris is survived by her son, R. Buck Wiles; daughter, Maggie Wiles, of South Carolina; daughter, Robin Young; son, Jeffrey Wiles; and daughter, Tracey L. Degrange; grandchildren, Doris Ann Burhman, Linda Keyser, Jamie Smith, Ray Biddinger, Brandy Bynum, Tyler Young, Heather Degrange and David Degrange Jr.; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Sylvester Roscoe Wiles Jr.; daughter, Sandra E. Long; and her brothers, Kenneth, Sonny and Gene Perkins.
Family and friends are invited to assemble at the FSK Memorial Chapel at Mount Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, on Friday, June 10, at 1 PM. and process to the graveside for services at that time. Condolences may be left at www.keeneybasford.com.