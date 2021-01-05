Dorothy Anderson Stone, 97, of Rockville, Maryland, passed away surrounded by her family on Dec. 30, 2020.
She was the loving wife of the late Luther E. Stone.
Born on Feb. 17, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Irvin C. and Bessie F. (Miller) Anderson.
Dorothy is survived by her three children, Stephen Stone, David Stone and Peggy Deitrick; husband, Ned; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Ralph Anderson and Robert Anderson; and two sisters, Alma Dee Gungoll and Helen Bee McVay.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waukomis Cemetery, 10729 Cleveland Road, Waukomis, OK 73773.