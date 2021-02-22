Dorothy A. Stull, 80 of Frederick, MD, passed from this life on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital. Born on Sept. 13, 1940 in Frederick County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Devilbiss and Alverta (Wilders) Carty.
Dorothy wed Gene R. Stull in 1964. Together they raised a daughter and shared 40 wonderful years, until his passing in 2005.
After graduating from Frederick High School, she went on to obtain her cosmetology license and enjoyed working at Woody’s Hair Stylist in Frederick for 34 years.
A member of Edgewood Church of God, Dottie was also a passionate crafter. When she wasn’t spending time with her family and friends, she could be found in her sewing room or working on her next craft project. Always willing to open her heart or lend a helping hand, she touched the lives of all that knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, D. Jean Marie Creighton and husband Bruce of Ijamsville; brother, Gary Devilbiss of Thurmont; sisters, Marjorie Ogle of Thurmont and Beverly Kline and husband Clark of Florida; granddaughter, Mackenzie Creighton; stepgrandchildren Krista Creighton and Jonah Creighton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
For those desiring to pay their respects, Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Graveside services and interment will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 2102 on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. David L. Meador officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, PO Box 424053, Washington, DC 20042-4053.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.