Dorothy Baugher

Mrs. Dorothy Linda “Dottie” Baugher, 73, of Frederick, died Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Frederick Health. She was the wife of the late Glenn Baugher, Sr.
Born November 13, 1948 in Elkton, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Morris Sr. and Rita Dutrow Morris.
Mrs. Baugher worked 12 years as a bus driver for the late John and Ellie Esworthy before becoming a driver for the Frederick Board of Education until her retirement. She spent many years working for Maynes Tree Farm. She was well known as the “corn lady” during the summer. She loved country music and attending concerts. She enjoyed her girls weekend with her daughters for her birthday. Mrs. Baugher loved the time she spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will surely be missed.
Dottie is survived by her daughters; Rebecca Ann Baugher of Mt. Airy, Tina Marie Wolfen (Chris) of Walkersville and Michelle Lynn Kidwell (Dan) of Hagerstown, sons; Glenn Edward Baugher Jr. (Tammie) of Frederick and Michael Allen Baugher (Desiree) of Paw Paw, WV, granddaughters; Brianna Nicole Baugher and Olivia Wade Baugher, grandsons; Travis Baugher, Christopher Wolfen Jr., Joseph Wolfen, Steven Baugher, Braedon Baugher and Damion Baugher, great-granddaughters; Lilly Baugher and Nevaeh Baugher, great-grandsons; Cody Baugher, Brent Baugher, Leonardo Baugher, Nathan Wolfen, Johannius Baugher, Jayce Ward, Xavier Ward, Alexander Baugher and Jaxon Ward, great-great-grandson; Colt Baugher, sisters; Mary Morgan (Terry) of Frederick and Brenda Cashen (Bill) of Deltona, Florida, sister-in-laws; Joann Morris and Susie Baugher, brother-in-laws; Eugene Baugher and Carlos Breckenridge, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her grandson; Glenn Baugher III, brothers; Ernest Morris Jr. and Dwight Morris and sister; Ida Breckenridge.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7pm, on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be at 11AM, on Friday, December 31, 2021 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick Co., 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be shared at www.keeneybasford.com.