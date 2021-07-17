Dorothy Brown

Mrs. Dorothy May Brown, 84, of Frederick, died on Sunday, July 4, 2021. She was the wife of the late Herbert Brown, who preceded her in death in 2017.
Born July 17, 1936, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret (Herrmann) Binder.
Dorothy was a veteran of the United States Navy and resided in Springfield, Virginia and Bradenton, Florida before moving to Frederick in 2015. She was employed by Fairfax County Public Schools as a Clinic Room Aide for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially at her beach house on the Outer Banks or fishing and boating in Florida.
She is survived by her children, Vickie Southers and husband Richard, Herbert “Chip” Brown, Jr. and Gregory Brown and wife Renee; grandchildren, Jordan Southers and wife Meredith, Adam Southers and wife Jennifer, Caroline Stitcher and husband Kevin, Leah Brown, Kathryn Brown, Emily Brown and Lauren Brown; six great-grandchildren; sisters Henrietta Samulowitz and Marian O’Neil and husband Dennis; sister-in-law Marie Whitaker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on September 25, 2021 at Buckeystown United Methodist Church , 3440 Buckeystown Pike, Buckeystown, Maryland 21717 with Rev. Charles Rice officiating. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the US Navy Memorial at www.navymemorial.org.