Dorothy Olson Carmody, “Dottie,” 93, of Homewood in Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully in her sleep Thursday, March 31, 2022.
She was born Nov. 14, 1928, in Natick, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Gerda Olson. After high school, Dorothy attended Tufts College. She worked as a teacher and then became a school librarian in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. She worked as a school librarian for the Longmeadow (Massachusetts) public schools until her retirement in 1988.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Sawyer Sockol and husband Richard A Sockol; and son, Dana E. Sawyer. She had two grandchildren, Jonathan and Geoffrey Sockol. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, would be appreciated.
