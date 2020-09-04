Dorothy E. Culb, 82, Hagerstown, died Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Frederick Health Hospital. She was the wife of the late John Robert Culb.
Born in Leeds, Wisconsin, on October 15, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Arthur John and Delores Agnes Rassmussen Redderman. She was a registered nurse and was employed by Frederick Memorial Hospital, George Washington University Hospital, NIH and Washington County Hospital. She received her AA degree from Hagerstown Community College, BS degree from the University of Maryland and her Master’s degree from Hood College in political science. She was a founding member of Holy Family Catholic Community Church in Middletown. Her children would like to give their love to a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was also a friend to so many.
She is survived by seven children, John Robert Culb Jr., Hagerstown, Edward Joseph Culb, Thurmont, Mary Catherine Rinebolt and spouse Brian, Smithsburg, Karen Elizabeth Shepley, Austin, Texas, Timothy Patrick Culb and spouse Michelle, Cary, NC, Susan Margaret Gue and significant other Neal, Elkton, VA, and Patricia Ann Culb, Outer Banks, NC; two sisters, Loretta Erdahl and Deborah Nelson both of Madison, WI; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 10, from Holy Family Catholic Community Church, 7321 Burkittsville Rd., Middletown. Msgr. Robert J. Jaskot will officiate. Interment will be made in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Myersville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Community Church.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.
