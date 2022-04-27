Dorothy Damuth

Dorothy Marian Damuth passed away peacefully, April 24, 2022, at the age of 84 in her Emmitsburg, Maryland, home, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late D. Reno & Marian Eyler.
Dorothy was born April 10, 1938, in Emmitsburg. She was one of seven children. She was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School, class of 1956. In 1958, she married Arthur J. Damuth, whom she was married to for 63 years. She worked many years for Gettysburg Shoe Factory, and Emmitsburg Shoe Factory. Her greatest joy came when she began working for Frederick County Public Schools. She worked at Emmitsburg Elementary School, and Catoctin High School, for 37 combined years. These children were the apple of her eye. She was dedicated to all her school’s boys and girls.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Kim Damuth Wivell (Doug), of Emmitsburg, and Stacy Shafer (Jared), of Myersville; grandchildren, Kelsey, Ryan and Jacob Wivell, all of Emmitsburg, and Colin Martin, of Myersville; great-granddaughter, Leila Casamassina, of Emmitsburg; sister, Margaret Ott, of Emmitsburg; brother, Gene Eyler (Fran), of Emmitsburg; brothers-in-law, Buff Wivell and Richard Smith; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy will also be remembered by her dear, sweet, best friend, Hilda Hemingway. You could always find these two sitting on the front porch, or at The Palms for Wednesday night dinner.
Dorothy’s greatest joy and blessing was her family, spending time with family members on the weekends, and sitting on her front porch. She dearly loved her grandchildren, and each and every one was an angel to her.
She was predeceased by her sisters, Dolores Wivell, Nancy Eyler and Shirley Smith; brother, Reno Eyler; and brothers-in-law, Sonny Ott and Jack Eyler.
Family and friends will celebrate the life of Dorothy at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727; with visiting hours the same day, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Dorothy’s name, to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.