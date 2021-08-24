Dorothy “Dot” Jean DeGrange, 93, of Frederick, passed away at the Kline Hospice House Aug. 22, 2021. She was the wife of Walter E. DeGrange, who predeceased her in 1979. Born in Somerset, Pennsylvania, July 21, 1928, she was the daughter of Frank W. Yanos and Hazel Suter Yanos.
Dot was a graduate of St. John’s Literary Institute, class of 1946, and an employee of C&P Telephone (now Verizon) for more than 33 years, retiring in 1983. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church and Telephone Pioneers; life member of the Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxilary; life member of the Citizen’s Care and Rehabilitation Center Auxiliary; and a member of the Salvation Army, Montevue, and American Legion Auxiliaries, AARP and NARFE. She was a member of Past Operators of Frederick (POOF) and co-founder of the Rainbow Belles group.
Dot enjoyed traveling and was proud to have visited all 50 states as well as other countries. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time in Florida.
She is survived by two sons, Robert F. DeGrange, of Frederick, and Thomas “Ted” DeGrange and special life partner Hazel Butler, of Fellsmere, Florida; three grandsons, Robert R. DeGrange, C. Brian DeGrange, of Frederick, and Marcus E. DeGrange and wife Carly, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; three great-grandchildren, Kiersten DeGrange, of Wilmington, North Carolina, and Miles Henry DeGrange and Bode Alan DeGrange, of Wake Forest, North Carolina; and one brother Frank W. Yanos Jr., of Frederick. A special thank you for the love and care provided by Jerry and Kathy DeGrange. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by daughter-in-law, Pamela; three sisters, Frances L. DeGrange, Martha E. Shelhorse and Mary Ann Bryon; and a brother, Larry A. Yanos.
The family would like to give thanks to the loving and caring staff at the Kline Hospice House.
The family will receive friends at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, from 4-7 p.m., with a rosary service at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 118 E. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at 11am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John’s Church, Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Way, Frederick, MD 21701, or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences can be made at www.keeneybasford.com.