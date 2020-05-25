Dorothy Droneburg

Dorothy M. “Dotty” Droneburg, 86, of Frederick, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her home. She joined her husband, Jack W. Droneburg, who preceded her in death October 19, 2017.
Born on July 17, 1933, in Frederick, she was the daughter of the late Charles V. and Mary G. Moberly Fulmer.
Dotty graduated from Frederick High School in 1951. She worked for C & P Telephone Company and Frederick County National Bank. For most of her life, she enjoyed raising her daughter and then spending time with her grandchildren.
Dot was a lifelong member of Evangelical Lutheran Church in Frederick, where she taught Sunday school and served meals with the Men’s Club. She was a member of the Pythian Sisters.
She is survived by her only child, a daughter, Lark Abrecht of Frederick; brother and sister, George W. Fulmer and Effie L. Fulmer both of Frederick; three grandchildren, Jeffrey D. Abrecht, Craig M. Abrecht and wife, Courtney, and Amanda D. Abrecht; two great-grandchildren, Lilian and Calvin; her beloved puppy, Peeka; and many nieces and nephews.
Dot was preceded in death by son-in-law, Franklin R. Abrecht, Jr.; four sisters; and two brothers.
Graveside services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Evangelical Lutheran Church at TwinSpires.org or to Frederick Health Hospice at FrederickHealthHospice.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.