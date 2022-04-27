Dorothy E. Bankard

Dorothy Ellen (Barnhart) Bankard, 93, near Emmitsburg, Maryland, and most recently, The Villages, Florida, entered into eternal peace with her family by her side on Saturday, April 23, 2022, after a long hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born June 25, 1928, in Westminster, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Harvey R. and Nina G. (Duvall) Barnhart. For almost 69 years, she was the wife of the late Eugene F. Bankard, who passed away in 2015. Dorothy was a housewife and wonderful mother to Eugene Noah Bankard, of Norfolk, Virginia; Arthur H. Bankard and wife Karen, of Port Orange, Florida; Sgt. “Dave” Bankard Sr. and wife Jeanne, of The Villages, Florida; and Mary Ellen Richard and husband Gary Jr., of Walkersville.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for her family. In addition to homemaking, Dorothy was employed at Castle Farms Dairy in the early 1970s and later at Liberty Manufacturing Company on Creamery Road in Emmitsburg, Maryland, for over 30 years, retiring at age 80!
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tammy J. Sizemore, Jeremie Gremler, Jessica Bankard, Sgt. David Bankard Jr., Nina Bankard, Gary Richard III and Carilynn Richard; and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jennifer Keown; and brothers John Preston Barnhart and Ernest Barnhart.
On April 27, the family received Florida-based friends at Beyers Funeral Home in Leesburg, Florida, with musical honors by The Heart of Florida Barbershop Chorus.
A local visitation will be held at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro, from 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 29 and from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 30.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, with Pastor Tim Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at parkinson.org.
Leave a message or memory on her “tribute wall” at hartzlerfuneralhome.com.