The cremated remains of Dorothy Farley Jessen, 95, returned to Frederick and were interred in Mount Olivet Cemetery on Nov. 4, 2021. Born June 8, 1925, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Philip Farley and Florence Jackson, she spent her childhood in Lynbrook, New York.
As a teenager her family moved to Northampton, Massachusetts, where she graduated from Smith College in 1947. She continued her education at Brown University earning a Master’s degree in 1949. After graduation she relocated to Frederick, Maryland, to work as a bacteriologist at Ft. Detrick where she met her future husband, Frederick L. Jessen, to whom she was married for 63 years. Retiring from research in 1956 to raise a family, she returned to the workforce in 1970 as a teacher’s aide in the science department of Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, where she was highly regarded by both students and staff for fifteen years.
In retirement she loved to travel and spend time with her family around the country. Due to her aversion to flying, she and Fred drove to Hyder, Alaska, their favorite vacation destination, thirteen times. Before the first trip she insisted that they purchase a camper because she was certain there would not be adequate restroom facilities along the Alaskan Highway.
After Fred’s death in 2016 and suffering from dementia, she moved to Ocoee, Florida, where she died at the home of her daughter, Cynthia Pyles on Feb. 22, 2021.
At the time of her death she was survived by her son, Lawrence Jessen; daughter, Cynthia (Robert) Pyles; three grandchildren; sister-in-law, Charlotte Jessen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her infant sister, Lorraine Farley; sister, Eileen (Conrad) Hemond; in-laws, Lorraine (Louis) Anderberg, Carol (Melvin) Vincent, Donald (Marian) Jessen and Douglas Jessen.