Dorothy Harbaugh

Dorothy L. Harbaugh, 100, of Woodsboro, passed from this life on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at New Life Assisted Living in Sykesville. She was the wife of the late Bruce H. Harbaugh.
Born on Dec. 14, 1919, in Jefferson, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Erma Rhoderick.
Throughout her life she worked as a Sean during the 1940s for Shriner Manufacturing Company in Woodsboro, later at Cambridge Rubber Company in Taneytown and in the 1990s for Frederick Fitness Center.
Dorothy was a true volunteer at heart spending most of her time at the Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church at various functions and where she taught Sunday School for more than 40 years or with the Woodsboro Fire Department where she was a Life Member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by three children: Sandra Jones of Gettysburg, Barbara Harbaugh and husband Patrick Murphy of Arlington, VA and Donald Harbaugh and wife Kay of Unionville; three grandchildren: John Joseph Jones, Michelle Barrick and Troy Harbaugh and wife Jessecca, three great-grandchildren: Makenzie Barrick, Mason Barrick and Kaybre Harbaugh; a sister, Ruth Kuhn and husband John of Middletown. She was preceded in death by two sons: Ralph W. Harbaugh, Carl Harbaugh; three sisters: Helen Frey, Betty Putman, Lucille Murphy and four brothers: Charles Rhoderick, Jr., Harry Rhoderick, Arthur Rhoderick, Paul Rhoderick.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 40 Fulton Ave. in Walkersville.
Funeral services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or to Keymar Evangelical Wesleyan Church, 1011 Francis Scott Key Highway, Keymar, MD 21757.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.