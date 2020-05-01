Dorothy Harrison

Dorothy Lilja Harrison (“Dottie”), 88, of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Homewood at Crumland Farms.
She was the beloved wife of the late Rev. Dr. Clifford L. Harrison Jr., for 65 years. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Judy Johnson; her grandson, Benjamin Harrison; two sisters, Ruth Fluno and Elaine Smith; and one brother, Donald Lilja. Dottie is survived by her loving children, Slim (Brenda) Harrison of Emmitsburg, MD, David (Maureen) Harrison of Boston, MA and Joyce (Reginald) Harrison of Lawrence, KS; son-in-law, Scott Johnson of Columbia, MD; grandchildren Meghan (Sean) McCulloch of Baltimore, MD and Kerry and Adam Johnson of Columbia, MD; step-grandchildren, Brian (Megan) Gray of Frederick, MD, and Vincent Gray of Pittsburgh, PA; and great-granddaughter, Amelia McCulloch of Baltimore, MD.
Dottie was born in Minneapolis, MN on Oct. 12, 1931 to Gunnar and Nina Belkholm Lilja, and was raised in Minneapolis, MN and Washington, DC. After graduating from McKinley Technical High School in Washington, DC, she attended Upsala College in East Orange, NJ, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Clifford “Cliff” Harrison.
Cliff was a United Methodist minister in the Baltimore-Washington Conference, and the family moved to several locations in Maryland in the 1960s through the 1990s. When they lived in rural Harford County, Dottie took a job teaching kindergarten at Slate Ridge Elementary School.
After the Harrisons moved to Catonsville, MD in 1970, Dottie worked as a pre-school teacher and later founded a childcare program (for which she was very proud) at Cliff’s church, Emanuel United Methodist. Known as “Mother’s Day Out,” it continues today as Emanuel Child Development Center.
Cliff and Dottie moved to Glenelg, MD in 1979, and in 1983, Dottie worked as Office Manager for a computer security company, which was started in the basement of their church member, Steve Walker. It later grew to become McAfee, a global leader in computer security software.
They relocated to Bethesda, MD in 1990, where Dottie was hired as an editor at the National Institutes of Health. During that time, she authored four books for young adults, three of which were published by Christian publisher, David C. Cook of Chariot Victor Publishing, in 1997, “The Chronicles of Courage: A Better Tomorrow,” “Operation Morningstar,” and “Gold in the Garden.” Dottie also authored “Peace, Be Still,” which she self-published in 2010. Over the years, Dottie continued to write short stories, Christian magazine articles, and numerous newspaper editorials.
In 2003, Cliff and Dottie moved to Homewood Retirement Center in Frederick, MD, where Dottie was always very active. She sang with the choir; was editor of the newsletter; served on the residents’ advisory board and was always eager to volunteer where needed. Fluent in Spanish, Dottie enjoyed teaching English to immigrant parents, and reading stories to the children at Brunswick Elementary. The family is forever grateful for the loving care Cliff and Dottie received from the staff at Homewood.
Dottie will be remembered for her warmth, kindness, and Swedish sense of humor. She loved reading, writing, music and singing. She played piano and autoharp, and inspired all four of her children to play music. Dottie would often burst into a story or song spontaneously. She was especially fond of the hymn, “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” with its lyric “His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.”
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later time when it is safe for family and friends to gather.
Donations may be made in Dottie’s name to the “Coworkers Appreciation Fund” at Homewood, 7407 Willow Road, Frederick, MD 21702.