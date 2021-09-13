Dorothy Hood

Dorothy Ravenal Hood, 84, earned her wings September 6, 2021, at her home in Fairview, WV, surrounded by her family. Born March 22, 1937, in Browningsville, Maryland, to the late Joseph Dorsey Day and Edith Weller Day, Dorothy attended Damascus High School where she graduated in 1955. While showing horses she met and married the late Lyman Noyes Hood of Sykesville, Maryland. They were married for 46 years. Together they trained and showed horses and built Pine Hill Farm and Nursery in the Sykesville area, where they raised their 4 children. In 2003 Dorothy moved to Fairview where she built Trail’s End Nursery, specializing in native and shade plants.
Dorothy was a member of the Capital Iris Society, Hardy Fern Foundation, West Virginia Botanic Garden, and the American Hemerocallis Society, as well as being a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist, and a volunteer at the University of West Virginia Greenhouse, Arboretum, and Herbarium. She enjoyed participating and assisting with many guided tours at Tygart Lake State Park. She was a lifelong member of Bethesda United Methodist Church in Damascus, Maryland, and a faithful and beloved member of the St. Paul Baptist Church in Fairview, West Virginia.
Dorothy was preceded by her daughter Linda Kathryn, son James Robert, and grandaughter Saleena Alexandra Hood. Surviving are daughters and sons-in-law Dorothy and Jim Valiga, of Wisconsin, and Fay and James Dowling, of Montana, and grandson Matthew Clark Burns, also of Montana.
Due to Covid, the memorial service and celebration of her life will be held next summer at her nursery in Fairview, with the date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.