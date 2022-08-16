Dorothy Joy

Dorothy (Orndorff) Joy, 87, lifelong resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully Aug. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Born to the late Maurice and Irene Orndorff on July 7, 1935, Dorothy grew up in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and attended St. Joseph’s High School. She married the love of her life, Francis “Jerry” Joy, April 23, 1955. They were blessed with six children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.