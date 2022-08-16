Dorothy Joy

Dorothy (Orndorff) Joy, 87, lifelong resident of Emmitsburg, Maryland, died peacefully Aug. 13, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Born to the late Maurice and Irene Orndorff on July 7, 1935, Dorothy grew up in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and attended St. Joseph’s High School. She married the love of her life, Francis “Jerry” Joy, April 23, 1955. They were blessed with six children, 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Known to many as “Dot,” she spent many years working at Mount St. Mary’s Library. She was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Dot’s pride and joy were her family and friends. She loved creating memories with them, especially during annual vacations to Ocean City. Dot was a great cook, making the best potato salad and meatballs. Dot also enjoyed gardening.
Loved ones who will miss Dot are her children, Perry and Suzanne Joy, of Westminster, Barry and Jean Joy, of Emmitsburg, Lori Joy, of Emmitsburg, Patrick and Tara Joy, of Frederick, and Tamara Joy, of Bel Air; a son-in-law, Bill Runkles, of Thurmont; a brother, Clarence Orndorff, of Emmitsburg; 12 grandchildren, David (Karen), Christopher (Jamie) and Elise Manning, Leanne Toms (Mark), Wesley, Hayley, Matthew, Alex (Kayla) and Katie Joy, Lauryn Blair (Patrick), Danielle Hudson (DJ) and Alexandra Joy Schenning; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Dot was predeceased by her husband, Jerry Joy; daughter, Denise Runkles; as well as by her seven siblings, Pauline Orendorff, Ethel Long, Margaret Williamson, and Karl, Louis, Sterling, and Francis Orndorff.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 44 DePaul St., Emmitsburg, Maryland, with the Rev. William Allegretto, C.M., as celebrant. Interment will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Frederick County, 516 Trail Ave., P.O. Box 1799, Frederick, MD 21702.