Dorothy Keeler

Dorothy Ann (Dottie) Keeler, 73, of Keymar, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her home. Born October 19, 1946 in Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late Robert Carl Simmons, Sr. and the late Dorothy Alice (Haugh) Simmons. She was the loving wife of Vernon C. Keeler.
Dottie was a graduate of Central York High School, Class of 1964. She was a guidance secretary at Northwest Middle School in Taneytown, where she worked for many years. She was an active member of Mt. Zion-Haugh’s Lutheran Church in Ladiesburg, serving on the church council and altar guild for many years. She was a member of the Blue and Grey Model T Ford Club, the Francis Scott Key Antique Auto Club, the Mason-Dixon Antique Automobile Club, and the Keysville Homemakers.
She was a former member of the Taneytown Republican Women’s Club. Dottie’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She was especially proud of her daughter and granddaughters. She will be missed dearly.
Surviving, in addition to her husband Vernon, are her daughter, Kimberly A. Rees and husband Brian of Hanover, PA; brother, Stephen N. Simmons of York, PA; granddaughters, Melissa R. Rees of Kansas City, MO, and Kali Rees of Hanover, PA; and several nieces and nephews. Dottie was predeceased by two brothers, Robert C. Simmons Jr. and Edward J. Simmons.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church, 11504 Haugh’s Church Road, Keymar, MD, with the Rev. Peter Roy and the Rev. David Bare officiating.
Burial will follow in the Haugh’s Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dottie’s name may be made to Mt. Zion (Haugh’s) Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 146, Keymar, MD 21757. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.