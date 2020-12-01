Dorothy Kelly

Dorothy (Dot) was born April 14, 1925, in a farmhouse in Tioga, Texas, to Raymond and Dovie (Williams) Bodovsky, and died at home in Frederick on Nov. 28, 2020, with loving family at her side.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kelly; brothers, Robert and John Bodovsky; sister, Glennis Hogan; beloved and fiercely defended grandchildren, Kelly (Rob) Curtis, Karen (Kenny) McClain, Sean Murphy and Christian Kelly; as well as great-grandchildren, Clay, Connor and Adeline Curtis, Rory McClain and Lyndsay Curtis Cookro. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Kelly; her special adopted “son,” Terry (Elaine) Whitaker; many dearly loved nieces and nephews; an many friends and others that she treated like family.
Dorothy was predeceased by her parents and beloved husband, Edward Kelly; her only son, Robert Kelly; and her brother, Raymond Bodovsky Jr.
A mischievous tomboy, she thrived with her brothers on the family farm during the Depression. While there wasn’t much money, which was normal for them, there was plenty to eat and lots of love — she received fruit and candy in her Christmas stocking and a homemade gift every year — a doll dress crocheted from feed sack string or an orange crate cradle lovingly made. She went on to college, majoring in library science at North Texas State University, paid partly by her brothers’ work chopping cotton (not without amused annoyance). Eager to make her own way in the world, Dorothy left college and became the base commander’s secretary at Perrin Field in Gainesville, Texas. She met and fell in love with an Army airman stationed there for flight training and moved to his home of Washington, D.C. She continued her work as a military secretary at the Pentagon, happily danced on 14th Street to celebrate war’s end, and married that handsome Yankee.
Dorothy was a traditional mid-century mom, active with her children, church and community in Hyattsville, Maryland. She and a group of mom friends started a Craft Club that provided love and support to its members for over 60 years.
She and Ned owned their own small business, the National Solvents Company, and later an antique shop in Boyds, Maryland. She had a special gift for connecting with people. Former employees would come back to thank her for her impact on their lives.
After Dorothy and Ned moved to Frederick in the 1970s, she continued her contributions in the Frederick community — she worked with the local library, served as president of the Republican Women’s Club for many years, was active in local and national political campaigns, receiving many awards, and enjoyed her membership in the Rainbow Belles. Many in the community were touched by her, and although she did not quite succeed in living to be a hundred, Dorothy made quite an impact during her “short” stay on earth. She will be greatly missed and will certainly stir things up in heaven.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, 106 East Church St., Frederick. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in the Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick. Those wishing to attend may assemble within the main gate by 12:45 p.m.
If you wish to make a contribution in her name, please consider the Robert E. Kelly Fund at the Community Foundation or a local charity directly with helping local people suffering during the pandemic.