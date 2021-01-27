Dorothy Magers

Our beloved Dorothy “Dotty” Magers passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.
Born on Aug. 26, 1931, in Darnestown, she was the daughter of the late George “Ace” and Helen Esworthy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Magers; her eldest son, Ray “Rick” Sutherland; and her two brothers, Frank and Jimmy Esworthy.
Dotty was her happiest in the kitchen cooking and preparing meals for anyone who walked through her door. Fried chicken, homemade rolls, caramel cake ... the list goes on. Dotty loved decorating, craft-making and preparing for the holidays. She made her house a home to all who entered. Her Christmas ornaments, reindeer ears from palm fronds and ceramics from her home ceramic studio were always a treat to receive throughout the year.
Dotty was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We love you, Mom. Rest in peace.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Sutherland and wife, Liz, of Frederick, and Bill Magers and wife, Connie, of Hyattstown; 18 grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Darnestown Presbyterian Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim May officiating. The family wishes to ask those in attendance to please wear masks and maintain social distance requirements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gilchrist Hospice or Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick. Expressions of sympathy and love or a shared memory may be offered to the family on the tribute ball at staufferfuneralhome.com.