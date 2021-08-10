Dorothy Marie Ambush of Adamstown, Maryland, was called home to eternal rest Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. Born Sept. 27, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Lindbergh Ambush and Mary Magdalene Ambush. Dottie, as she was affectionately called by friends and family, was a member of Buckeystown United Methodist Church and a graduate of Frederick High School in 1970. After graduation, she set on a trajectory to “protect and serve” by entering the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Glynco, Georgia.
Her passion and commitment to protect local communities and our nation in times of peace, threat and hazards culminated in an illustrious career with Federal Protective Services, Department of Homeland Security (DHS). She retired from DHS as a lieutenant in 2012 with over 33 years of distinguished and courageous leadership, service and sacrifice. After her retirement, Dorothy’s compassion and love of people led her to work as a receptionist at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Frederick, Maryland. In her spare time, Dorothy loved to cook, shop and enjoy a spa day. Dorothy was also an avid traveler and enjoyed planning trips for family and friends to explore the world.
Dorothy is survived by her brother, Deon Montel Ambush and his wife Susan, of Frederick, Maryland; nephew, Marco Terrell Gibson, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; niece, Peyton Marie Ambush, of Frederick, Maryland; great-nephew, Marco Terrell Gibson Jr., of New Orleans, Louisiana; uncle, Webster Ambush, of Adamstown, Maryland; and a host of adoring cousins and faithful friends.
Celebration of life services for Dorothy will be held Saturday, Aug. 14 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702, beginning with visitation at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Resthaven Cemetery, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway, Frederick, MD 21701.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.